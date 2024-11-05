The shooting that killed a 14-year-old high school football player in Harford County came after a Halloween party over the weekend, according to charging documents.

A 16-year-old classmate was charged with killing Jai’den Winchester, police said. Jai’den played football at Havre de Grace High School. The suspect has been charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and firearms offenses.

The Baltimore Banner is not identifying the teen because he is a minor.

At the Halloween party in Aberdeen, multiple people saw the 16-year-old with a black handgun, Aberdeen Police said in charging documents. The homeowner shut the party down and made everyone leave, according to the documents, and six people piled into the 2020 Nissan Sentra where Jai’den was found.

Once in the car, Jai’den said something that made the 16-year-old upset, according to witnesses who made statements to police. The teen told Jai’den to “stop playing” and shortly after there was a gunshot, according to the witnesses.

Police found a gun in the Nissan, and determined that it was registered to the 16-year-old’s father. The suspect is not legally allowed to own a firearm in Maryland; a person must be at least 21 years old to own a handgun in Maryland.

When police first located the suspect, he said that he was scared and that the shooting was an accident, according to charging documents.

In a letter sent to parents, Havre de Grace High School Principal Brad Spence said the school community will remember Jai’den “as a friend and Warrior forever. We will focus our concern on the well-being of our Warrior family as we cope with this tragic loss.”

The school will be closed until Wednesday, part of a scheduled break for Harford County schools.

This is the second time gun violence has claimed a student’s life at a Harford County school this fall. Warren Curtis Grant, 15, of Edgewood, was shot and killed by a fellow student in the bathroom of Joppatowne High School during the first week of school.