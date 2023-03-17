Police identify Achievement Academy student killed Thursday

Published on: March 17, 2023 12:40 PM EDT|Updated on: March 17, 2023 12:52 PM EDT

Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School in Baltimore.
Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School in Baltimore. (Penelope Blackwell/The Baltimore Banner)
Baltimore Police identified the student at Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School who was shot and killed Thursday as 20-year-old Breon Traquan Ennis.

Ennis was shot Thursday morning in front of the Eagle gas station on the corner of East Northern Parkway and McClean Boulevard in the Hamilton Hills neighborhood. The gas station is a short distance from the campus.

Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson Sherry Christian said a lot of students who attend the school use a bus stop near the gas station.

Police found Ennis around 9:47 a.m. after he had been shot. A short time later, police said he died.

Achievement Academy has more than 200 students who are on an alternative placement track to catch up on their coursework.

penelope.blackwell@thebaltimorebanner.com

