Achievement Academy student shot and killed Thursday

Published on: March 16, 2023 3:36 PM EDT|Updated on: March 16, 2023 3:57 PM EDT

(Penelope Blackwell)
A student at the Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School in Northeast Baltimore was shot and killed Thursday morning a short distance from the campus, a school system official confirmed.

Police responded to the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway around 9:47 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. A short time later, police said he died. Authorities have not yet released his name and age.

An Eagle gas station worker said the shooting occurred in front of the business’ convenience store, which is located nearly a half-mile from Achievement Academy. He was on the fast floor retrieving a Hershey’s ice cream delivery when he heard gunfire.

”I heard pop pop pop and ran behind the counter and called the police,” he said.

Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson Sherry Christian said there’s a bus stop outside the gas station that many students who attend the school use. Other students saw the shooting.

The school is scheduled to be closed Friday, so counseling will be available for students next week, she said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

penelope.blackwell@thebaltimorebanner.com

