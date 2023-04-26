Adnan Syed, who served more than 20 years in prison in the killing of Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School in a case that received international with the podcast “Serial,” on Wednesday asked a Maryland appeals court to reconsider its decision to reinstate his conviction and sentence.

In the motion for reconsideration, Erica Suter and Brian Zavin, Syed’s attorneys, argued that a three-judge panel of the Appellate Court of Maryland failed to require that Lee’s brother, Young, show how the outcome of a key hearing would have been different had he attended in person.

Suter and Zavin noted that courts in Maryland have held that even automatically reversing the convictions of defendants in criminal cases who allege that their constitutional right to be present was violated is not the norm. They must show that such an error was not harmless.

“This case demonstrates the profound harm caused by wrongful convictions—both for Hae Min’s family, who lost their daughter and sister and have yet to receive true answers about her death; and for Adnan’s family, who lost their son and brother for more than 20 years for a crime he did not commit,” Suter said in a statement.

“Clarifying the extent to which victims like Young Lee are entitled to be present in the courtroom for a vacatur hearing should not extend the wrongful conviction, deep trauma, and possible incarceration of a man and family who have already endured decades of injustice,” she added.

Suter is lead counsel and an assistant public defender who serves as director of the Innocence Project Clinic at the University of Baltimore School of Law. Zavin is co-counsel for the appeal and chief of the Maryland Office of the Public Defender’s Appellate Division.

Syed, 41, was found guilty in 2000 in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and false imprisonment and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

He has always maintained his innocence. His case has wound through the courts for years with several twists and turns.

Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn granted the motion and ordered Syed to immediately be released from prison. He walked out of the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse as a free man to a crowd of supporters. The state had 30 days to either set a new date for trial or drop the charges.

Steve Kelly, an attorney representing Young Lee, filed a notice of appeal and then asked to courts to put the case on hold, arguing that his client neither received adequate notice nor a meaningful opportunity to participate in the hearing.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

The state’s attorney at the time, Marilyn Mosby, then dropped the charges before a court could rule on the request for a stay. She cited the results of new DNA testing that excluded Syed as a contributor.

The Appellate Court of Maryland allowed the appeal to proceed.

Kelly asked for a order a redo of the hearing during which he could call witnesses, put on evidence and question information that prosecutors put forward. He acknowledged during oral argument that would require the appeals court, at least for the time being, to reinstate Syed’s conviction and sentence.

In the 2-1 opinion on March 28, Appellate Judge Kathryn Grill Graeff wrote for the majority that Phinn erred when she ruled that Young Lee received sufficient notice of the hearing and denied his request to attend in person, which violated his rights as a crime victim’s representative.

The appeals court reinstated Syed’s conviction and sentence and ordered a new hearing. The holding was not set to take effect for 60 days.

Appellate Judge Stuart R. Berger dissented, writing that he would have found the appeal to be moot.

Since his release from prison, Georgetown University hired Syed to work at its Prisons and Justice Initiative.