Maryland’s second-highest court has reinstated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, ruling that a “new, legally compliant and transparent hearing” that does not violate the rights of victim Hae Min Lee’s family should take place.

The ruling is likely to be appealed to the Maryland Supreme Court. It’s not immediately clear if Syed would be ordered back to prison until the matter is resolved.

“Because the circuit court violated Mr. [Young] Lee’s right to notice of, and his right to attend, the hearing on the State’s motion to vacate ... this Court has the power and obligation to remedy those violations, as long we can do so without violating Mr. Syed’s right to be free from double jeopardy,” the court wrote in an opinion posted Tuesday afternoon.

“We can do that, and accordingly, we vacate the circuit court’s order vacating Mr. Syed’s convictions, which results in the reinstatement of the original convictions and sentence.”

Syed, now 41, was found guilty in 2000 in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and false imprisonment and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years in the killing of Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School.

Her body was discovered in Leakin Park in Baltimore on Feb. 9, 1999. She was 18.

At the time, Syed was 17. He has always maintained his innocence. His case was featured on the podcast “Serial” and has been at the center of legal appeals for years.

The Baltimore state’s attorney’s office abruptly dropped the charges against Syed in October during an unannounced, one-minute hearing that was not listed on the public docket and caught the Lee family by surprise. Prosecutors dismissed the case before the appeals court could step in.

Tuesday’s Appellate Court of Maryland decision argued prosecutors attempted to short-circuit the appeals process by dropping the charges before Lee’s request to stop the decision could be heard.

“The State of Maryland has given constitutional and statutory rights to crime victims, and the State’s Attorney should not be allowed to thwart those rights in the way that happened in this case,” the judges wrote. “The nol pros entered under the circumstances of this case violated Mr. Lee’s right to be treated with dignity and respect.”

The court said Lee’s brother should be given notice of a new hearing, “sufficient to allow him to attend in person,” where “evidence supporting the motion to vacate is presented, and the court states its reasons in support of its decision.”

Judge Stuart R. Berger dissented, writing that Lee’s participation via a Zoom video link did not violate his rights and went beyond the requirements by allowing him to participate.

”Not only did Mr. Lee ‘attend’ the proceeding — albeit virtually — as was his right under both the vacatur and the victims’ rights statutes, but the trial judge permitted both Mr. Lee and his counsel to address the court during the proceedings, something the Majority and I both agree neither statute requires,” Berger wrote.

Syed’s friend Rabia Chaudry, an attorney and author of “Adnan’s Story: The Search for Truth and Justice After Serial,” addressed the court’s opinion on Twitter.

”We stand by the integrity of the evidence that exonerated Adnan and urge the Baltimore Police and States Attorney’s office to find the source of the DNA on the victims shoes and find Hae Min Lee’s actual killer,” she wrote.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office has changed leadership since the hearing took place, and prosecutors were reviewing the ruling.

“We are in a holding pattern. Any further comment would be premature at this time,” said spokesman James E. Bentley II.

David Sanford, an attorney for the Lee family, said in a statement that they were “delighted that the Appellate Court of Maryland agrees with Mr. Lee that his right to have reasonable notice of the Syed vacatur hearing and his right to be physically present at that hearing were violated by the trial court.”

“We are equally pleased that the Appellate Court is directing the lower court to conduct a transparent hearing where the evidence will be presented in open court and the court’s decision will be based on evidence for the world to see,” Sanford said.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn granted the motion and ordered Syed to be released from prison. Prosecutors had 30 days to either schedule a new date for trial or drop the charges.

Kelly asked the appeals court to order a redo of the hearing during which he could call witnesses, present evidence and question information that prosecutors put forward. He acknowledged that would require reinstating Syed’s conviction.

Assistant Public Defender Erica Suter, Syed’s attorney and director of the Innocence Project Clinic at the University of Baltimore School of Law, argued that the appeal was moot because prosecutors had dropped the charges. Suter argued that a redo of the hearing would “wreak havoc on our criminal justice system.” She said that Young Lee is seeking new rights that are “well beyond the thoughtful and deliberate protection of victims’ rights currently enshrined in Maryland law.”

A panel composed of Chief Judge E. Gregory Wells, Berger and Judge Kathryn Grill Graeff heard oral argument on Feb. 2 in Robert C. Murphy Courts of Appeal Building in Annapolis.