Adnan Syed, who spent more than 20 years in prison in connection to the killing of his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School in a case documented in the podcast “Serial,” on Wednesday asked the Maryland Supreme Court to hear an appeal challenging a ruling to reinstate his conviction and sentence.

The Maryland Supreme Court has to agree to take up the appeal. Legal experts previously told The Baltimore Banner that the state’s high court likely will hear the case.

“Adnan’s innocence is not at issue, but his rights as a defendant and freedom as an exoneree are directly impacted by the Appellate Court of Maryland’s decision,” Suter said in a statement.

“Beyond the import of these proceedings to Adnan and his family, the issues raised have broader implications for our entire legal system, most notably the authority of the State to dismiss a case, the role of victims’ representatives in proceedings to redress unjust convictions, and the restrictions placed on judges’ discretion to utilize remote communication services like Zoom,” she added. “We hope that the Supreme Court will consider these vital issues of first impression.”

Syed, now 42, was found guilty in 2000 in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment and sentenced to life in prison — plus 30 years. He was 17 at the time and has always maintained that he did not kill Hae Min Lee, 18, whose body was found in Leakin Park in Baltimore on Feb. 9, 1999.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office moved in 2022 to throw out Syed’s conviction, citing the results of an approximately one-year investigation that revealed that prosecutors did not turn over exculpatory evidence and uncovered information about two possible alternative suspects.

Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn granted the motion and ordered Syed to immediately be released from prison. Prosecutors had 30 days to schedule a new trial or drop the charges.

Young Lee, Hae Min Lee’s brother, had asked the judge to delay the hearing for one week so he could attend in-person. Phinn denied that request but allowed him to make a statement over Zoom.

The mid-level appeals court reinstated Syed’s conviction and sentence and ordered a new hearing.

In a separate, unopposed motion, Suter asked the state’s highest court to allow her client to continue to remain free during the appeals process.

Following his release, Georgetown University hired Syed to work at its Prison and Justice Initiative to help students investigate wrongful convictions. He has also helped take care of his elderly parents.