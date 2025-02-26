Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates is abandoning a motion to throw out the conviction of Adnan Syed, the subject of the podcast “Serial,” whose case in 2014 received worldwide attention.

Bates outlined his decision in an 88-page memo filed late Tuesday ahead of a pivotal hearing in the case. With the move, Bates breaks from the previous administration of State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, whose office asked a judge to vacate Syed’s conviction.

In a statement, Bates alleged that the motion to vacate contained “false and misleading statements that undermine the integrity of the judicial process.”

Prosecutors, he said, have a duty to “seek justice and ensure that all legal proceedings are conducted transparently, accurately, and fairly.”

Bates said his office could neither “adopt the falsehoods and misleading statements” nor “fail to bring them to the Court’s attention.”

“I did not make this decision lightly, but it is necessary to preserve the credibility of our office and maintain public trust in the justice system,” Bates said. “My administration remains fully committed to reviewing cases where wrongful convictions or miscarriages of justice may have occurred. However, we will do so with the highest standards of integrity and a commitment to truth.”

Syed, now 43, is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Baltimore Circuit Court on a motion for reduction of sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act. The law allows people who have served at least 20 years in prison for crimes they committed as children to get back into court and show that they’ve changed.

Bates supports the request to resentence Syed to time served and probation.

If Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer grants the motion, Syed will not have to return to prison. But his convictions for first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment will remain in place in the killing of Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School.

Her body was found on Feb. 9, 1999, in Leakin Park in Baltimore. She was 18.

In 2000, Syed was found guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

At the time of the killing, Syed was 17. He has always maintained his innocence.

In 2022, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion to throw out Syed’s conviction after an almost one-year investigation revealed that prosecutors had failed to disclose exculpatory evidence and turned up information about two possible alternative suspects.

In the filing, prosecutors drew the distinction that they were not asserting that Syed was innocent, but that they no longer had confidence in the integrity of his conviction.

Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn set a hearing and later denied a request from Young Lee, Hae Min Lee’s brother, to delay the court proceedings for one week so he could attend in-person.

Instead, Phinn allowed him to make a statement over Zoom.

Phinn then granted the motion and ordered Syed to be immediately released from prison. He walked out of the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse that afternoon and has remained free since that time.

“At this time, we will remove the shackles from Mr. Syed, please,” Phinn ordered.

Young Lee moved to appeal and asked the courts to put the case on hold. That’s when Mosby dropped the charges, citing the results of new DNA testing.

The Appellate Court of Maryland, the state’s mid-level appeals court, ruled 2-1 in 2023 that Young Lee’s rights were violated and moved to reinstate Syed’s conviction.

In 2024, the Maryland Supreme Court upheld that ruling in a 4-3 decision and ordered a new hearing before a different judge. The state’s highest court allowed Syed in the meantime to remain free.

Bates had until Friday to indicate how his office intended to proceed.

Meanwhile, Syed’s attorneys, Erica Suter and Brian Zavin, filed the motion for reduction of sentence to ensure that their client would not have to return to prison.

Suter is director of the Innocence Project Clinic at the University of Baltimore School of Law. Zavin is chief attorney of the Maryland Office of the Public Defender’s Appellate Division.

For several days, Bates has teased his decision in posts on social media — some of which have since been deleted.

When he first ran for state’s attorney in 2018, Bates told Rolling Stone that, if elected, he would drop the charges against Syed.

Bates also appeared in the HBO documentary series, “The Case Against Adnan Syed.”

“Justice has to mean that we get it right. And if we get it wrong, we hurry up, and fix it,” Bates said. “And to me, this is a perfect example of, ‘They just got it wrong.’ ”

In his concession speech after losing the Democratic primary, Bates said, “Stop the prosecution of Adnan Syed.”

Bates is close with retired Circuit Judge Wanda Keyes Heard, who presided over Syed’s second trial and submitted an affidavit in the case. She wrote that the verdict was “supported by substantial direct and circumstantial evidence.”

Heard was the first woman to serve as chief judge of Baltimore Circuit Court.

And in recent months, Bates has tempered some of his previous comments and stated that they were made based on a snapshot of the evidence.

This is a developing story.