Adnan Syed, whose case received international attention in 2014 with the release of the podcast “Serial,” will not have to return to prison, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer granted Syed’s motion to reduce his sentence to time served under the Juvenile Restoration Act, which allows people who’ve served at least 20 years in prison for crimes they committed as children to get back into court and establish that they’ve changed. He will be on supervised probation for five years.

Schiffer wrote that there are 11 factors that she’s required to consider under the law. The final one — any other factors the court deems relevant — persuaded her to grant the motion.

“After considering the entire record,” Schiffer said, “the court concludes that the Defendant is not a danger to the public and that the interests of justice will be better served by a reduced sentence.”

Syed, now 43, was found guilty in 2000 in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment in the killing of Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School. He was sentenced to life in prison — plus 30 years.

Her body was discovered on Feb. 9, 1999, in Leakin Park in Baltimore. She was 18.

At the time of the killing, Syed was 17. From the beginning, he has maintained his innocence.

In 2022, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion to throw out Syed’s conviction after reporting that a one-year investigation found that prosecutors failed to turn over exculpatory evidence and uncovered information about two possible alternative suspects.

Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn granted the motion and ordered Syed to immediately be released from prison. Since that time, he has remained free.

The Baltimore state’s attorney at the time, Marilyn Mosby, then dropped the charges.

The Maryland Supreme Court in 2024 ruled in a 4-3 decision that the rights of Young Lee, Hae Min Lee’s brother, were violated and reinstated Syed’s conviction.

The state’s highest court ordered a new hearing before a different judge but allowed Syed in the meantime to remain free.

Meanwhile, Syed’s attorneys, Assistant Public Defenders Erica Suter and Brian Zavin, filed a motion to reduce his sentence.

Suter is director of the Innocence Project Clinic at the University of Baltimore School of Law. Zavin is chief attorney of the Maryland Office of the Public Defender’s Appellate Division.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates supported the motion to reduce Syed’s sentence.

But Bates abandoned the motion to throw out Syed’s conviction, which his predecessor filed in the case.

Bates said the motion to vacate contained “false and misleading statements that undermine the integrity of the judicial process.”

David Sanford, the Lee family’s attorney, urged a judge to deny the motion for reduction of sentence.

This story will be updated.