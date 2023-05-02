A Maryland appeals court on Tuesday denied a motion to reconsider its decision to reinstate the conviction and sentence of Adnan Syed, who served more than 20 years in prison in the killing of his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School in a case chronicled in the podcast “Serial.”
In a two-sentence order, E. Gregory Wells, chief judge of the Appellate Court of Maryland, wrote that the court denied the motion “because it is based on an argument not previously raised.”
Syed, now 41, has always maintained that he did not kill Hae Min Lee, 18, whose body was found in Leakin Park in Baltimore on Feb. 9, 1999. He was 17 at the time.
In 2000, Syed was found guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.
Following a series of twists and turns, the Baltimore State’s Attorney Office in 2022 filed a motion to throw out his conviction. The move came after an approximately one-year investigation that revealed that prosecutors did not turn over exculpatory evidence and uncovered information about two possible alternative suspects.
Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn granted the motion and ordered Syed to be released from prison. Prosecutors had 30 days to either set a new date for trial or drop the charges.
Young Lee, Hae Min Lee’s brother, filed a notice of appeal and then requested that the courts to put the proceedings on hold. He contended that he was denied adequate notice of the hearing as well as the right to meaningfully participate.
Phinn had denied his request to delay the hearing for one week so he could appear in-person in the courtroom. She instead allowed him to make a statement over Zoom.
The state’s attorney at the time, Marilyn Mosby, then dropped the charges. She cited the results of new DNA testing that excluded Syed as a contributor on several items.
The Appellate Court of Maryland allowed the appeal to proceed and ruled 2-1 earlier this year to reinstate Syed’s conviction and sentence.
In the majority opinion, Appellate Judge Kathryn Grill Graeff wrote that Phinn erred when she determined that Young Lee received sufficient notice of the hearing and denied his request to attend in-person.
Assistant Public Defender Erica Suter, Syed’s attorney and director of the Innocence Project Clinic at the University of Baltimore School of Law, had long argued that the appeal was moot because the state dropped the charges.
Suter and her co-counsel for the appeal, Brian Zavin, chief of the Maryland Office of the Public Defender’s Appellate Division, filed the motion for reconsideration. They contended that Young Lee failed to show how the outcome of the hearing would have been different had he attended in-person.
“Appellate courts routinely assess whether an error impacted the underlying proceedings. We are dismayed that the Appellate Court of Maryland opted not to do so here,” Suter said in a statement. “We will be seeking review in the Supreme Court of Maryland.”
