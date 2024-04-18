A Montgomery County high school student is charged with what police describe as plans to commit a school shooting.
Andrea Ye, 18, of Rockville, whose preferred name is Alex Ye, is charged with threats of mass violence. Montgomery County Police and the FBI arrested Ye Wednesday.
In a statement, police said the FBI notified the department about a 129-page “manifesto” written by Ye outlining strategies for carrying out a school shooting in Montgomery County. Ye also contemplates targeting an elementary school and says he wants to be famous, police said.
Montgomery County Police found internet searches, drawings and documents related to threats of mass violence after getting a search warrant.
Ye, who is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, is awaiting a bond hearing.