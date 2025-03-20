Chelsey Douglas, the 29-year-old woman who was seen on video being run over by the driver of an Amazon delivery van last month, said she’s forgiven him as part of her own healing process.

Jerome Allan Young Jr., the alleged driver who fled the scene, appeared in Baltimore City District Court Thursday morning to face multiple traffic citations related to the incident.

Young, 26, did not speak in court. His attorney asserted Young’s right to a jury trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

Young initially faced criminal charges, including assault and reckless endangerment, related to the Feb. 18 hit-and-run in Butchers Hill. He turned himself in to police in Baltimore County two days later, police said.

The charges against Young were later reduced, and he now only faces traffic citations, including negligent driving. Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said Young was overcharged by the District Court commissioner, “which would not have resulted in true justice in the courtroom.”

Douglas and her attorney, David Ellin, said Thursday they had planned to ask a judge for leniency.

Ellin said he was hopeful that Young will plead guilty and called it a “tragic incident.”

Douglas said she was in pain, but that it was being managed. She was able to stand and walk around in court, using a walker.

“That’s the gist of it,” she said.

The incident and response

Video captured of the jarring hit-and-run shows the Amazon van running over Douglas while she’s in a crosswalk near the intersection of East Pratt and South Chester streets. She told police she felt the van run over her head and body, according to a police report.

The video shows Young hesitating in the van as Douglas cries out.

According to the police report, Douglas said Young approached her and asked, “How did you manage to get hit?” before getting back in the van and leaving.

Douglas had multiple broken ribs and fractured vertebrae, according to the police report.

Amazon said Young was no longer delivering for them shortly after his arrest.