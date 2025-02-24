A Baltimore County man accused of running over a woman during a hit-and-run in an Amazon van has been released on bail and is facing reduced charges, according to online court records.

The alleged hit-and-run was captured on camera on Feb. 18. Police said a woman was crossing the street in Baltimore’s Butchers Hill neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. when she was run over by the van.

The driver, 26-year-old Jerome Allan Young Jr., turned himself in to police on Feb. 20, two days after the incident.

After initially being charged with assault, reckless endangerment and more, court records Monday show Young now faces only traffic citations, including failing to render “reasonable assistance” to an injured person and negligent driving.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said Young was overcharged by the District Court Commissioner, “which would not have resulted in true justice in the courtroom.”

“To hold this defendant accountable for his actions, our office has dropped the charges not supported by the evidence, and we will reissue them with the correct counts and charges,” Bates said.

Young is scheduled to appear for a hearing on March 20. With the current charges, he could face a maximum of two years in prison and financial penalties.

Hit-and-run captured on camera

WJZ obtained a video showing the moment the Amazon van ran over the woman in an intersection.

According to a police report, the woman was in the crosswalk at the time she was hit. She told the responding officer she felt the van run over her head and body.

The video shows Young hesitating in the van as the woman cries out.

According to the police report, the woman said Young approached her and asked, “How did you manage to get hit,” before getting back in the van and leaving.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she is expected to survive. According to a police report, she had nine broken ribs and five fractured vertebrae.

Amazon, neighbors responds

After Young’s arrest, Amazon said he is no longer delivering to customers.

“This is a terrible incident and we’re fully supporting law enforcement as they continue their investigation,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “The individual in question is no longer delivering to Amazon customers.”

Some neighbors told WJZ that the intersection where the incident took place can be dangerous for pedestrians.

“People are always blowing through lights,” said neighbor Aiden Shawyer.

Multiple online donations have been launched to support the woman who was injured. A lawyer representing the woman who was hit said she faces “serious, life-threatening and debilitating injuries.”

David Ellin, the attorney, said in a statement the woman and her family family were requesting privacy to focus on “recovery and getting her better as soon as possible.”

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original story.