A man was sentenced on Friday to 60 years in prison with two decades suspended for a double shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl in Baltimore.

Andre Bailey, 27, of Madison-Eastend, pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court to second-degree murder, use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence and illegal possession of a regulated firearm, said Emily Witty, a spokesperson for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office.

Under the terms of the sentencing, Bailey will serve 40 years in prison.

Roland Harris, Bailey’s attorney, declined to comment.

On Jan. 1, 2023, at about 3:30 a.m., Baltimore Police were called to North Glover Street, between East Madison Street and East Monument Street in Madison-Eastend, to investigate an alert from ShotSpotter.

Police found D’Asia Garrison, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders took her to the Johns Hopkins Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

A man later showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Health care workers treated him, and he was released.

Law enforcement found evidence including 31 cartridge casings and one live round on the block. A witness, police reported, identified Bailey as the shooter.

Garrison was the first person killed in 2023 in Baltimore.

Though Baltimore finished 2023 with 263 homicides, an approximately 20% drop that marked one of the largest year-over-year decreases since at least the 1970s, young people were shot at a historic rate.

At least 25 people between the ages of 13 and 18 were killed.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Andre Bailey was sentenced to 60 years in prison, with 20 years suspended, meaning he will serve 40 years total.