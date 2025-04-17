A man who’s charged with shooting a Baltimore County Police officer in the parking lot of the Wilkens Precinct in Catonsville has pleaded not criminally responsible.

Andrew Britt entered the plea April 9 in Baltimore County Circuit Court to charges including three counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to court records. He has the burden of proving it was more likely than not that he lacked the substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his actions or conform his behavior to the law because of mental health issues.

Circuit Judge Dennis M. Robinson Jr. then signed an order committing Britt to the Maryland Department of Health to be examined for competency and criminal responsibility.

Britt, 27, of Windsor Hills, is accused of shooting Officer Jordan Riddick on March 13 during a shift change. Police returned fire, and Britt collapsed from his own gunshot wounds.

First responders then took them to Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Riddick has since returned to work in a modified capacity, said Dave Rose, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 4.

Tony Garcia, Britt’s attorney, has said his client experienced a severe mental health breakdown and tried to die by suicide.

In 2022, Britt started as a teacher at Liberty Elementary School. He attended Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Salisbury University.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger declined to comment.

Britt is being held in the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.