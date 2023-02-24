Man gets three life sentences for killing of Naval Academy mother

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Published on: February 24, 2023 4:43 PM EST

Baltimore Police lights flicker at night.
Police lights (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

A judge sentenced Angelo Harrod, the man accused of killing a Naval Academy mother, to three consecutive life sentences on Friday.

Michelle Cummings, a mother from Texas, was struck and killed by a stray bullet in Annapolis on June 29, 2021. She was in town for her son’s Naval Academy induction ceremony.

In December 2022, an Annapolis jury found Angelo Harrod guilty of murdering Naval Academy mother Michelle Cummings.

Harrod faced more than 10 charges, including first and second-degree murder.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok