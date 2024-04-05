The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Authorities said Friday that they had arrested three suspects and charged them with murder in the fatal shooting of a Baltimore man who was reported kidnapped, then found dead hours later in Annapolis.

The three suspects were identified as Jamar Davon Fincher, 36, Monae Monik Fincher, 35, and Marquis Mayo, 35, all of Baltimore, Annapolis Police said in a news release.

The Finchers were arrested April 4 in Baltimore, and Mayo was arrested in the city the following day.

Each is charged with first degree murder and related charges in the death of David Winchester Jr., 47, of Baltimore, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide by shooting.

Annapolis Police worked jointly with Baltimore Police to investigate the killing of Winchester, who his mother reported had been reported possibly kidnapped in the early morning hours of March 28.

Baltimore Police officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the Southwest District at 12:45 a.m., police said in a tweet. Winchester’s mother told officers that two unidentified men broke into her house, demanded money and claimed to be holding her son.

“They threatened to harm him if the money was not handed over,” Baltimore Police said. The men left without the money in an unspecified vehicle.

Nearly eight hours later, Annapolis Police officers were dispatched to a wooded area in the 900 block of Spa Road, where they found a dead man. The victim was identified as Winchester.

“At this time it appears Mr. Winchester was abducted by unknown suspects in Baltimore on March 28th,” Annapolis Police said in a news release the next day.

The Finchers were being held without bail in the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis; Mayo was waiting his initial hearing before the District Court Commissioner.