A seemingly routine police interaction in Annapolis took a dangerous turn on the night of July Fourth when a woman tried to grab an officer’s gun during an arrest near the 700 block of Newtowne Drive, Annapolis Police said.

In the end, no shots were fired and no significant injuries were reported. Police have charged one man with assault and other offenses and were searching for two other people, a woman and a man, whom they plan to charge with assault.

Police gave this account of the events:

Officers arrived in the neighborhood shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, after responding to a report of shots fired. They discovered a man, identified as Yameko Brown, 22, of Annapolis, attempting to light an illegal aerial firework and ordered him to stop. Police claim Brown defied the order and shoved an officer to the ground as the officer attempted to intervene. A crowd gathered around as officers struggled with Brown and handcuffed him.

As police walked Brown to a squad car, police say an unidentified woman emerged from the crowd and grabbed the gun in an officer’s holster and tried unsuccessfully to remove it. She ran back into the shelter of the crowd, returning moments later to punch the same officer. This time, she ran into a nearby building as the crowd blocked officers from pursuing her. At the same time, at least one other unidentified man came out of the crowd to assault another officer, according to police.

Brown was charged with possession of and discharging fireworks without a permit, two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order. He was released on his own recognizance.

Annapolis Police have asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587) or by visiting www.metrocrimestoppers.org.