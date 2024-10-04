A 49-year-old woman is charged in the shooting of another woman found dead inside a car in Annapolis, and police said the case may be tied to an unsolved homicide in September.

Monet Thompson, 49, is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection to the death of 59-year-old Allison Faye McIntyre. Annapolis Police found McIntyre dead inside her car in a grocery store parking lot Thursday just before 5 p.m.

Police Chief Edward Jackson said Friday morning because it is an ongoing investigation, “we are not prepared to reveal a motive.”

“We do not believe this was a random act,” Jackson said. “We are confident we’ve got the right person.”

According to charging documents filed by police, Thompson, with shoulder-length curly blonde hair, was seen on security cameras from a transit bus walking up to McIntyre’s gray Honda SUV in the 1700 block of Forest Drive and getting in the passenger side. Thompson and McIntyre knew each other, police said. McIntyre started driving toward the entrance of the parking lot, before stopping suddenly.

Thompson got out of the SUV, put something in her right pants pocket and walked to her blue Toyota Camry, police said. Thompson drove past the SUV and left the parking lot. Police said her window was down and officers reviewing the video saw no one else in the car.

Annapolis Police publicized a photo as they investigated a homicide Thursday night, saying this car was seen near where a woman was found dead. A different woman, 49-year-old Monet Thompson, has been charged with first-degree murder. (Annapolis Police Department)

Several bystanders recorded the Camry leaving the parking lot and recorded the license number, which belonged to Thompson, police said.

Thompson was arrested “without incident” Thursday evening at her home, Jackson said. Thompson was assigned a public defender, who did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

Police said detectives recognized Thompson from her curly blonde hair and car, and said she’s “a person of interest” in the Sept. 26 death of 47-year-old John “Scoo-Scoo” Logan, who was found in the 100 block of Georgetown Road.

Thompson had not been charged in Logan’s death and the circumstances of his death were unclear Friday.

Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, who is serving as acting mayor while Mayor Gavin Buckley is out of the country, said the shooting of Thompson involved a personal dispute and was not a random crime.

“That area is safe, man,” he said. "I buy my groceries there.”

Jackson also emphasized that the area — and the city as a whole — is safe.

“This was a frightening incident in our community,” Jackson said.

Baltimore Banner staff writer Rick Hutzell contributed to this report.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Brooks Schandelmeier’s surname.