Anne Arundel police to announce development in 1970 cold case murder of teenager

Anne Arundel County Police will join federal officials on Friday to announce a development in a cold case murder that happened over 50 years ago.

On October 16, 1970, 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers attended a bonfire and pep rally at Glen Burnie High School, according to police cold case files. That night, she drove her family car to the Harundale Mall in Glen Burnie, which was the last place she was seen alive.

Her body was found four days later in a wooded median of Maryland Route 177 near Millersville. Her cause of death was trauma to the upper body and the manner was ruled a homicide, police said.

The area Conyers’ body was found was under construction at the time, and is now Route 100 near the Waterford Road/Route 648 overpass.

FBI officials and County Executive Steuart Pittman will join police Friday to announce the update at noon from the AACPD headquarters in Millersville.