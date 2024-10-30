Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old women in a Glen Burnie apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Snow Cap Court at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.

They found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures, authorities said. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead,

Homicide detectives are investigating what they called a “targeted incident.”