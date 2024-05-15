The Anne Arundel County Police officer who used his Taser on a man, leading to a fall and head injury before the man died, will not face criminal charges, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced Wednesday.

The officer, identified as Cpl. Andrew Stallings, did not commit a crime under Maryland law, according to the results of an Independent Investigations Division report.

The division, which investigates fatal police incidents in Maryland, opened an investigation Dec. 7, 2023. LaVaughn Coleman, the 21-year-old man who hit his head, died on Dec. 14 from the injuries related to the incident, according to the report.

Police were initially called out to the 900 block of Waugh Chapel Way in Gambrills on Oct. 29, 2023, because someone reported two men in a car with guns and drugs. Police handcuffed one man, but, officials said, Coleman stood up and ran when an officer attempted to handcuff him.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Stallings chased Coleman and then used his Taser on him; Coleman fell and hit his head. Police provided medical aid and requested emergency medical services. Coleman was taken to a hospital and transferred to a trauma center, where he died, according to the report.

Stallings declined to make a statement for the investigation, which concluded March 29.

Read More

1,000 cars, headed up I-97 for a banger. What could go wrong?

2-year-old shot, wounded in Severn over the weekend, police say

About 10 seconds after Coleman began running, Stallings shocked him, according to the report. Coleman fell face forward and hit his forehead on the cement. Stallings caught up and began to handcuff him “within seconds.”

Stallings and a police sergeant watching a live feed of a body-worn camera both called for medical aid, and the officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived, according to the report. The were no weapons or drugs on Coleman’s body.

The Independent Investigations Division report concludes Stallings did not commit any crimes, including involuntary manslaughter, assault or a violation of Maryland’s use of force statute.

Cody Boteler

cody.boteler@thebaltimorebanner.com

Cody Boteler

Cody Boteler is a reporter on The Banner’s Express Desk, reporting on breaking news, trending stories and interesting things in and around Baltimore. His work has appeared in The Baltimore Sun, USA TODAY, Baltimore magazine and others.

More from Cody Boteler

Olszewski will face Klacik in 2nd District; Mfume, Harris win primaries

Four Red Lobsters closed in Maryland. Here’s how to buy the fish tanks.

More From The Banner

Maryland hospitals took money from poor patients. Why haven’t they paid them back?

Joanna Meade reads aloud love letters from the 1920's in the sun room of her home on February 27, 2024. The letters were found inside of a wall during a renovation.

Secret in the walls: Hidden letters reveal love, lust, scandal in 1920s Baltimore society

Illustration shows black geometric fragments falling from the sky, partially obscuring the faint outline of Key Bridge central span. In the background a sunrise starts to illuminate the darkness.

Grieving my brother and the Key Bridge

Sheila Dixon, a ‘filthy’ street and residents who want politicians to put up or shut up