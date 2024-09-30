A pedestrian was fatally struck by an unmarked Maryland State Police vehicle on Sunday night along Solomons Island Road near Route 50 in Anne Arundel County, authorities said in a news release.

Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack responded to a crash report around 7:30 p.m. A unmarked 2016 Ford Explorer was heading north on Solomons Island Road when it hit a 32-year-old woman who had unexpectedly entered the roadway, police said. There was no crosswalk at the location of the crash.

The unidentified trooper provided aid to the pedestrian and called for backup, police said. Anne Arundel County Emergency Medical Services pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The trooper was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.