Two Anne Arundel police officers are under investigation by the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division after a high-speed chase and deadly crash in Pasadena early Thursday morning.

A four-door sedan was speeding on the Stoney Creek drawbridge without its front lights on. Two patrol vehicles from the Anne Arundel County Police Department followed closely behind the sedan, also traveling at high speeds without using their emergency lights, the Attorney General’s office said.

After both the sedan and the officers left the bridge, the sedan hit a utility pole at the intersection of Fort Smallwood and Bar Harbor Roads around 12:06 a.m., officials with the Attorney General’s Office said in a press release Saturday morning.

A man who was a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, also a man, was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officers were not injured, the Attorney General’s office said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Independent Investigations Division is looking into the events leading up to the wreck.

The two patrol vehicles from Anne Arundel County Police did not have dashboard cameras installed. However, the officers involved did have body-worn cameras, the Attorney General’s office said. Typically, the Independent Investigations Division aims to release body camera footage within 20 business days following an incident.

The identity of the man killed was not released. The Attorney General’s office did not release the identities of the injured driver and the police officers involved.