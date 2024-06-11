The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Anne Arundel County on Tuesday announced a new register of wills, Jasmine M. Jackson, following the resignation of her predecessor for misconduct in office.

Previously an auditor in the office for 14 years, Jackson replaces Erica Griswold, who resigned after pleading guilty to charges stemming from cashing a cashier’s check intended for her office, according to a news release from the state prosecutor’s office.

Jackson did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

Accepting the plea was the best way to move forward, Griswold said in a statement.

“This decision was made with the best interest in mind of my family, my staff, and most importantly, the citizens who elected me to this role,” Griswold said. “While I humbly take full accountability for my actions, I want to assure everyone that my intentions were never to deceive or misuse public funds.”

Griswold was indicted in January by a county grand jury on charges of misconduct in office, misappropriation by a fiduciary and theft.

“Although this case is still pending, I have refrained from litigating it in the public arena, respecting the judicial process. I eagerly await the day when I can share my journey,” Griswold said.

The register of wills’ office received a check for $6,645 on June 16 made payable to Griswold “for the purpose of satisfying an invoice from the Office for payment of non-probate inheritance tax.”

According to the news release, Griswold admitted that she falsely informed the mail processor that she had been expecting the check, leading them to believe it was meant for Griswold in her personal capacity. She cashed the check at a Chase Bank in Annapolis on June 22, 2023, and kept the money.

In August, the check’s issuer contacted her office to ask why he was still getting invoices for $6,645 due in inheritance tax, which he thought he had paid.

Prosecutors said Griswold was notified about the issuer’s inquiry that day and reminded multiple times to repay the state funds. According to the news release, she repaid the money on Feb. 23, almost a month after the grand jury indicted her.