Anne Arundel woman faces attempted murder, other charges in house fire that burned elderly mom

A 51-year-old woman faces attempted murder and other charges after authorities say she set fire to her mother’s Churchton home in southern Anne Arundel County, resulting in her mother suffering burns.
Laurie Ann Canavan faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree arson, second-degree arson and false imprisonment, court records show.
Canavan was being held without bond on Friday. She has a preliminary hearing Nov. 29.
It was not immediately clear who is acting as Canavan’s legal representation.
On Oct. 24, firefighters responded at about 5:45 a.m. to a report of a fire and entrapment on Carroll Street in the shore community.
The fire was brought under control, but the suspect’s mother, 74-year-old Patricia Canavan, suffered burns, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. She was treated at a hospital and released.
Through an investigation, Laurie Ann Canavan was identified as a person of interest, the department said Friday.
Court records show a domestic dispute in early October, with separate orders being sought against the daughter and mother. The requests were denied based on “no statutory basis for relief,” records show.
This story has been updated to state that the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the fire.
