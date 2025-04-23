State officials are investigating a fatal “police-involved” shooting Wednesday in southwestern Baltimore County that prompted three local schools to be put on lockout.

Attorney General Anthony Brown said on social media that his agency’s Independent Investigations Division is on the scene in the 5100 block of Leeds Avenue near North Avenue in Arbutus.

Crime scene tape wrapped around parts of nearby blocks Wednesday afternoon, as more than a dozen police personnel filled the neighborhood. The area of the investigation is largely residential, and just north of East Drive, Arbutus’ main business drag.

Around 10:45 a.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said there was an “active investigation” and residents should expect a police presence in the area around Leeds Avenue and Greystone Road.

More than a dozen police personnel filled the neighborhood. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

About an hour later, the department confirmed the shooting and said there was no wider threat to the community.

Police didn’t immediately share specifics about the incident or share why an officer shot someone.

Officials said the Maiden Choice School, Arbutus Elementary School and Arbutus Middle School were on a lockout status. A lockout means classes continue and people can move around inside the building, but it’s secured from the outside.

Baltimore County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lockouts.

Mary Bunting, a property owner in the area, said she rushed back to Arbutus from Ellicott City when she heard something was going on.

Bunting said her family has owned two homes in the neighborhood for more than 20 years. She said they’ve never had an incident like this before, and that she’s worried the area is changing — though she still thinks it’s “a really good community.”

“It’s sad because the neighborhood is changing. It’s not as quiet and safe as it used to be when I was growing up here,” Bunting said.

Mary Bunting, who owns two properties on North and Leeds Avenues, waits on the sidewalk as law enforcement investigate the shooting. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Earlier this year, Baltimore County police officers were involved in a shooting at the Wilkens Police Precinct. An armed man, identified later as Andrew Britt, a local teacher, allegedly shot at police officers in the parking lot of the precinct.

Britt — and an officer he allegedly shot — were both hospitalized. Britt has entered a plea of not criminally responsible and is being held without bail.

This is a developing story.