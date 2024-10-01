An ex-husband was arrested on a South Florida beach for killing of a woman and the man she was living with in Frederick County, according to the Frederick County Sheriff.

David Phillip Turner, 33, from Miami, was taken into custody on Saturday in Ft. Lauderdale. He has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Crimea Baker, 33, and Sean Lange, 34, in New Market last month.

Baker and Lange were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the upstairs bedroom of a home on Mandalong Court. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said that about 42 rounds were fired.

Four children, all 13 years old or younger, were unharmed after hiding until morning when they believed it was safe, deputies said.

Deputies said Turner is Baker’s ex-husband and the father of three of the children, and Lange is the father of one of the children.

The children are living with family in Maryland, the sheriff’s office said.

“They are devastated,” Jenkins said. “Their lives will never be the same, but I believe physically, they’re okay and they’re with family and they’re safe.”

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said investigators issued a search warrant last week for Turner’s vehicle and apartment, which ultimately led to his arrest in South Florida.

Turner is being held at the Broward County Jail, awaiting an extradition hearing

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says extradition could take weeks or up to a month. When brought back to Maryland, Turner will be held in the Frederick County Jail, according to Jenkins.