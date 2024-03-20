The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Howard County Police have arrested a 41-year-old man in the Feb. 8 fatal shooting of 67-year-old Perry Comeau inside his home on the 9500 block of Half Dollar Court in Columbia.

Corey Conaway of Columbia is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center, charged with first-degree murder and related charges. Police allege that Conaway, whom they believe was in a relationship with Comeau’s daughter, got into an argument with Comeau earlier in the day and returned to the home to shoot him.

Police were called to Comeau’s home at about 10:49 p.m. where they found him with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conaway was also charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and three weapons charges, according to court records. A warrant for his arrest was issued Feb. 28 and served Tuesday when Conaway made his first appearance in court.

Court records show Conaway was the plaintiff in a 2020 custody case, now closed, against Stephanie Comeau, who also resided on the 9500 block of Half Dollar Court. Records also show he was convicted in 2006 of possession of marijuana and driving under the influence in Worcester County. He was sentenced to one year in jail with all but one month was suspended.