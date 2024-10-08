A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead and seven other people injured in August near a motorcycle club in East Baltimore.

Eric Kibler, 43, was taken into custody on Monday and is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 36-year-old Anthony Martin.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of North Spring Street in the area of Caroline and Hoffman Park. A friend of Martin told WJZ that he was just there to play basketball when the violence erupted as the motorcycle group was holding a gathering.

Police said that adults ranging between the ages of 22 and 46 years old were shot. Martin was the only one killed. It was unclear Tuesday if Kibler had an attorney.

“Baltimore is grappling with the impacts of another mass shooting event that has taken the life of one Baltimorean and irreparably changed several others. Investigators from the Baltimore Police Department will diligently work to find and hold those who are responsible accountable for this horrific act of violence,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said after the shooting.

City officials shut down the East Baltimore motorcycle clubhouse on Spring Street a week after it was lit on fire in what police believe to be an act of retaliatory street violence.

Tensions had escalated between neighbors in the Oliver community and the bikers who rode in to the old brick warehouse. Then gunfire erupted Aug. 18 outside the clubhouse.

Days later, the Baltimore City Fire Department said an investigation was underway at the motorcycle club and detectives believed the fire was an arson.

Eastern District Commander Maj. Jai Etwaroo told a community meeting Aug. 22 that investigators suspect the fire was likely set in retaliation for the shooting.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. Watch the original report on WJZ’s website.