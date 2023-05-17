Arrest made in death of man pushed onto downtown subway tracks and electrocuted

Published on: May 17, 2023 2:49 PM EDT|Updated on: May 17, 2023 3:36 PM EDT

A Baltimore Police detective’s uniform patch is seen on his shoulder while he observes the crowd in between innings during a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics held at Camden Yards on Wednesday, April 12. The Orioles beat the Athletics, 8-7, to win the series.
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

A Baltimore man was arrested in Queens, New York, for allegedly pushing another man onto the tracks at a downtown subway station, police said. The victim was electrocuted and killed.

Police have accused Joseph White, 39, of pushing Christopher Foster, 28, onto the tracks at a subway station in the 700 block of East Baltimore Street near Port Discovery on April 12. Medics arrived to render aid, but Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.

White will be charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

He was found at a hotel in the South Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens and is awaiting extradition to Baltimore, police said.

This story may be updated.

cadence.quaranta@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.