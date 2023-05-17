Arrest made in death of man pushed onto downtown subway tracks and electrocuted

A Baltimore man was arrested in Queens, New York, for allegedly pushing another man onto the tracks at a downtown subway station, police said. The victim was electrocuted and killed.
Police have accused Joseph White, 39, of pushing Christopher Foster, 28, onto the tracks at a subway station in the 700 block of East Baltimore Street near Port Discovery on April 12. Medics arrived to render aid, but Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.
White will be charged with first-degree murder, according to police.
He was found at a hotel in the South Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens and is awaiting extradition to Baltimore, police said.
