Baltimore police arrested Alan Geslicki, 32, in connection to a fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old boy inside a home on the 2000 block of Deering Avenue late Tuesday.

Southern district officers responded around 9:20 p.m. to a report of a domestic-related stabbing in the Morrell Park neighborhood. They found Seron O’Neal suffering from multiple stab wounds to the back. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Geslicki was the boyfriend of the O’Neal’s mother, police said. Geslicki was arrested in the Southwest District shortly after the stabbing during a vehicle stop and short foot pursuit that ended on the 100 block of South Carrolton Avenue, a few miles from the home where the stabbing occurred.

He was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with first-degree murder.

Mayor Brandon Scott said he was “devastated” by the killing.

“I’m devastated by this, and my heart is with the loved ones of this poor child tonight,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “This is an absolutely horrific, unthinkable act and the person who did this deserves every bit of accountability they will face.”

