Attorney General releases footage of East Baltimore pursuit, crash that killed pedestrian, toppled building

Alfred Fincher was alone, making his way along North Avenue in East Baltimore on the night of Feb. 8.

Suddenly, the driver of a stolen vehicle - with police not far behind - drove through a red light and crashed into another vehicle, newly released footage shows. The stolen car smashed into Fincher and then a vacant building just behind him. The building then toppled onto both cars.

Fincher, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

New footage from the horrific sequence of events, released Thursday by the Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Division, also sheds more light on the role of police in the crash.

Police have said an officer, Devon Yancy, had attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle and that the driver fled. The footage shows that just prior to the crash, Yancy was in pursuit about a half block behind the stolen vehicle.

On body camera footage, a supervisor can be heard over the police radio saying to “break it off” and Yancy’s engine stops revving, but the crash occurs a few seconds later. The body camera footage leading up to the crash lasts about two minutes, though the angle of the video makes it difficult to tell how long Yancy was actively involved.

Yancy remains on full active duty, a police spokeswoman said Thursday. The Attorney General’s Office’s IID unit, which was created to investigate “police-involved fatalities,” is continuing its review, which will look into possible criminal or policy violations.

The office does not have authority to bring charges and has refrained from making conclusions in its reports; the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office will decide whether charges are warranted.

The footage shows the vacant building toppled instantly, with bricks and pieces of wood falling onto both cars and Fincher. Officers arriving on scene pulled bricks off the car and pulled people out of the vehicles.

Police said last month there were two occupants in the stolen vehicle, a black 2017 Hyundai Sonata, and three in the second vehicle that was struck while driving through the intersection.

A 33-year-old man, Shawn Lee Brunson, is being held without bond and charged with vehicle theft. He does not have an attorney listed in court records.

