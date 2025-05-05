A woman faces between 10 and 22 years in prison after admitting on Monday to killing her 1-year-old daughter in Baltimore.

Aurielle Montgomery, 23, of Pikesville, pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court to one count of second-degree depraved heart murder, which is the killing of another person while acting with an extreme disregard for human life. Sentencing is set for July 16.

Montgomery appeared in the Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse wearing handcuffs, shackles and a pink jumpsuit, and she withdrew her plea of not criminally responsible. She’s being held in the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center without bail, according to jail records.

She responded to questions from the judge with, “Yes, your honor” and, “No, your honor.”

Her attorney, Alex Leikus, could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Oct. 4, 2022, Baltimore Police were called to a home on Ellicott Driveway near Strayer Court in Southwest Baltimore for a child who was not breathing.

Officers tried to provide first aid to Nyemia Gilliard but noticed that she was cold to the touch. Medics later declared her dead.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that she died of multiple injuries. The manner of death was homicide.

Police said they investigated and determined that Montgomery was the lone caregiver and possessed sole care and custody of her daughter before she died.

Maryland reported 46 deaths from child abuse or neglect in 2024, a figure that exceeds the national average.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jesse Halvorsen, chief of the Special Victims Unit in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, and Assistant State’s Attorney Keera Gilbert prosecuted the case.

Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer said she would reserve her comments for sentencing.

But Schiffer expressed her condolences to family members and added that she could not imagine what they’ve experienced.