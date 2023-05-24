Baltimore homicide detectives investigating baby’s fall from third-story balcony

Published on: May 24, 2023 10:06 AM EDT

Baltimore Police crime scene tape remains on the scene after a vehicle exploded inside a five-story parking garage in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood on 7/27/22. Two people are being treated for injuries, fire officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Baltimore Police crime scene tape. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating the fall of a baby boy from a third-story balcony on Tuesday, police said.

Police were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the home on Goodnow Road in the Frankford neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore. Officers found the boy with life-threatening injuries and he was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said homicide detectives took over the investigation. Police provided no additional information Wednesday morning.

This story may be updated.

