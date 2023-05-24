Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating the fall of a baby boy from a third-story balcony on Tuesday, police said.
Police were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the home on Goodnow Road in the Frankford neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore. Officers found the boy with life-threatening injuries and he was hospitalized in critical condition.
Police said homicide detectives took over the investigation. Police provided no additional information Wednesday morning.
This story may be updated.
