Baltimore Police are investigating an incident in which a man reportedly tried to rip off a pride flag from a church in Federal Hill as a hate crime.
Officers were called to the Light Street Presbyterian Church around 4 p.m. Monday to investigate destruction of property.
Police reported someone saw an unknown man climbing the outside wall of the church and hanging from the pride flag in an attempt to rip it from the wall.
A picture shows the flag torn down the middle, still hanging from the church.
Police said they currently don’t have a suspect.
