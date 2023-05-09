Police investigating torn LGBTQ+ pride flag outside Federal Hill church as a hate crime

Adam Thompson, CBS Baltimore

Published on: May 09, 2023 4:23 PM EDT|Updated on: May 09, 2023 4:44 PM EDT

6/25/22—A rainbow flag waves during the Baltimore Pride Parade on Charles St.
A rainbow flag waves during the Baltimore Pride Parade on Charles Street. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Baltimore Police are investigating an incident in which a man reportedly tried to rip off a pride flag from a church in Federal Hill as a hate crime.

Officers were called to the Light Street Presbyterian Church around 4 p.m. Monday to investigate destruction of property.

Police reported someone saw an unknown man climbing the outside wall of the church and hanging from the pride flag in an attempt to rip it from the wall.

A picture shows the flag torn down the middle, still hanging from the church.

Police said they currently don’t have a suspect.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.