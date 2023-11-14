State asks judge to intervene in escalating dispute with doctor monitoring Baltimore jails

Eight years into its settlement agreement with the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy groups over healthcare and mental health treatment in Baltimore city jails, the Maryland attorney general’s office has taken aim at the independent physician tasked with gauging whether the corrections department is achieving mandated improvements.

The state’s escalating dispute with the medical monitor represents a marked shift in its legal defense that has materialized since it hired private attorney William Lunsford of the Butler Snow LLP law firm, which has gained a reputation for defending prison systems in the Deep South in exchange for lucrative contracts.

The state corrections department took over Baltimore jails in the early 1990s, but the healthcare litigation long predates that acquisition, originating in the mid 1970s. Since then, it has been settled, re-opened, and settled again, mostly recently in 2016, then re-opened once more to enforce that settlement.

The medical monitor, Dr. Michael Puisis, has provided an atypical level of transparency into the dysfunction of the jail’s healthcare system under its current private medical provider, YesCare, which earlier this year declared bankruptcy in a controversial legal maneuver that has blocked the monetary awards of hundreds of people who won or settled lawsuits over substandard medical care while incarcerated.

Puisis has filed detailed reports on a multitude of deficiencies, most recently detailing how people with dementia were winding up improperly housed in the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, and in at least one case, assaulted. Puisis has served as an expert witness in numerous correctional healthcare lawsuits across the country.

For months, the state has been ratcheting up its defense and increasingly focusing its efforts on Puisis. Attorneys for the state first ordered him to stop speaking directly to clinicians at the jail a few months ago.

Last week, in advance of a status conference requested by the ACLU on the decades-old litigation, Lunsford intensified the state’s argument against Puisis, contending in a court filing that the state of Maryland has, despite the monitor’s assessments, vastly improved medical care in the jail. But the medical monitor, Lunsford added, was posing “significant challenges,” creating confusion and frustrating state officials. The status conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“The state, DPSCS (Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services) and — in particular – the dedicated men and women working in BCBIC (Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center) have endured years of monitoring, working at every stage to acquiesce to the ever-shifting recommendations following each monitoring cycle,” Lunsford wrote in the filing. “Despite all these efforts, compliance seems equally elusive and unattainable in the views of many.”

Lunsford and his co-counsel added that the “root cause of this confusion” was attributable to Puisis making “recommendations falling outside the terms of the settlement agreement. He described the monitor’s directives as “confusing and/or unclear” or “new recommendations.” Attorneys for the state also accused Puisis of inaccurately describing its progress, or lack thereof, with crafting new policies for the jail, and its obligations to do so.

Attorneys for the ACLU, David Fathi and Corene Kendrick, have pushed back in recent months on several of the state’s arguments and characterized its efforts as “gratuitously attacking” Puisis. Many of the recommendations the state asserts are “new” have in fact been “made repeatedly over a period of years” and yet have been “persistently disregarded” by the state, the attorneys wrote in a recent filing.

Another item of contention is whether the corrections department is required to hire an on-site medical director for the Baltimore jail.

The ACLU has also sounded the alarm on the restrictions the state recently placed on the medical monitor’s communications.

Tensions had been rising prior to the dispute over the medical monitor, with the ACLU’s prisoners’ rights attorneys expressing their frustration with the state for what they describe as its slow pace on coming into compliance with the settlement, which is years past its due date.

The ACLU asked the judge to call the Tuesday status conference and quiz the state about its “copy-and-paste” plans to come into compliance that the attorneys said were “recycled” from previous versions. The state had been resisting the conference, insisting that it is an added unnecessary burden and that it is making significant progress.

Lunsford, in his most recent filing, took issue with the medical monitor’s characterization of the state’s new restrictions on his communications, asserting that he described the directives in an “incomplete narrative” in his latest monitoring report and suggesting that it could be “construed as an attack on the state for its decision to retain addition counsel to assist in this matter.”

The state is requesting that the parties adhere to a “priority listing” of mandates remaining to come into compliance with the settlement, then have a separate listing of disputes that would eventually be decided by the court.

Attorneys for the state have also asked that the judge overseeing the case, U.S. Judge Ellen Hollander, issue a court order suspending all site visits and audits by the medical monitor “until such time as the parties and the medical monitor obtain a consensus on a final listing of all tasks to be undertaken by the state to achieve substantial compliance with the settlement agreement.”