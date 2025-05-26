A man and a woman died early Monday morning from gunshot wounds in West Baltimore, according to police.

Baltimore Police at approximately 1:23 a.m. Monday morning responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Upton.

Police found the 27-year-old man and woman, whose age was not released, “suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” according to a news release. Authorities did not immediately identify the victims.

Anyone with information can contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-886-7Lockup.