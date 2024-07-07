Baltimore County detectives are investigating an alleged double homicide that occurred in the Middle River area, the department said in a Sunday afternoon news release.

Officers from the Essex precinct responded Sunday morning to a “check location” call in the Taos Circle neighborhood, a U-shaped block with attached and single-family homes arranged off Pawnee Road. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered two dead adult women with “apparent trauma to the upper body,” police said Sunday. They provided no other details and did not say when the suspected killing might have occurred.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact them at 410-307-2020. Tips may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).

This article may be updated.