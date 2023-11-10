Prosecutors won’t charge Baltimore County homeowner who shot 2 breaking into shed

A Baltimore County homeowner will not be charged after shooting two people who were breaking into a shed, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office said Friday.
The two people who were shot will face burglary charges, prosecutors said.
The identities of the two people who were shot, along with the homeowner, were not released Friday.
Police told WJZ that around 4:25 a.m. Thursday two people were attempting to break into a homeowner’s shed in the 4200 block of Lynhurst Road in Dundalk. One of the alleged burglars showed a gun, police said.
However, according to police, the homeowner fired his gun and shot the pair.
One of the injured people was found at the scene with a gunshot wound while the other was located injured in a wooded area. They were both taken to the hospital.
Their conditions were not immediately available Friday afternoon.
