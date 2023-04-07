Baltimore County executive taps Robert McCullough to be new police chief; would be agency’s first Black leader

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday morning announced his selection of Robert McCullough to be the county’s new police chief.

If confirmed as expected by the County Council, McCullough will be county’s first Black chief. He was a 35-year veteran of the department, retiring as a colonel and operations bureau chief in 2021.

“I remember when I was the only African American on my shift,” McCullough told reporters Friday morning. He added later, “Baltimore County has been my home for more than 30 years. I raised my children here.”

The 56-year-old career lawmaker said in a statement, “I look forward to working with our officers, and the community to foster relationships built on trust, mutual respect, and a desire for safe, healthy, and thriving communities.”

Olszewski, a Democrat, praised McCullough as the right leader for the agency.

“Robert McCullough is a barrier-breaking, homegrown leader with decades of experience who both understands the needs of our department — and the brave men and women who serve in it — and shares my values for 21st century community policing,” Olszewski said in a statement.

The county executive said he was confident that under McCullough's leadership, the county "can continue to strengthen accountability, promote more equitable policing, and keep Baltimore County's residents and neighborhoods safe for years to come."

Julian Jones, Jr., the chairman of the county council, said he expects to nominate McCullough next week and looks forward to working with him. He said McCullough is “well-regarded and respected by members of the of police force.”

McCullough spoke Friday about some of his philosophy on law enforcement.

“I hope that everyone can look at me and my example and see that I had the opportunity to be a cadet,” McCullough said Friday morning, getting choked up at one point. “My message to my cadets was always that we affect people’s lives every day. That can be on a positive way or negative way. And it’s our responsibility to fix people’s lives in a positive way.”

He added, " A lot of problems we see come from training and education. If we’re going to reform policing, we need to focus on providing world-class education to our officers for the problems they deal with.”

The selection of McCullough comes following a nationwide search.

He will replace Melissa Hyatt. Olszewski picked Hyatt to be chief in 2019. She was the first woman to hold that position. Last November, Olszewski said Hyatt would leave the job but did not say why.

Sean Naron, Olszewski’s communications director, said about Hyatt at the time, “People come and go for a multitude of reasons.”

Hyatt had lost the support of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4. In May 2022, the police union gave Hyatt a vote of no confidence, saying officers were frustrated by her lack of leadership.

Since Hyatt left the office, Dennis Delp, a 28 year veteran of the police department, has been serving as interim police chief. He initially said he wanted the job permanently, then backed off, he said, for personal reasons.

McCullough has lived in Baltimore County for more than 30 years. He holds a bachelor’s of science and a master’s of science in management from Johns Hopkins University.

His formal education also includes Johns Hopkins University’s Police Executive Leadership Program and Northwestern University Center for Public Safety’s School of Police Staff and Command.