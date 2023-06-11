Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Homicide detectives in Baltimore County are looking into the circumstances surrounding a reported domestic-related assault that led to the fatal shooting of a man Saturday evening.
Around 7 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the incident near Rader Avenue and Oakdale Road to find a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to a news release from county police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said it appeared the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute. The people have been identified and there is no threat to the public, authorities said Sunday.
