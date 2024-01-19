Baltimore County Police are looking for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened earlier this week at McCormick & Co.’s logistics center at the Tradepoint Atlantic Industrial Park in Sparrows Point.

Anthony Day, 32, was stabbed multiple times on Tuesday at the logistics center on Tradepoint Avenue. He died on Wednesday at a hospital.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Andre Ali Hubbard, 50, aka Moab Eleazore Ezekuna-Bey.

In a statement, Lori Amos Robinson, a spokesperson for McCormick & Co., said it is “deeply saddened by the assault that resulted in the death of our employee Anthony Day.”

“McCormick is fully cooperating and assisting the Baltimore County Police with this active and ongoing investigation,” said Robinson, who added that the company was unable to provide additional information to protect the integrity of the investigation. “Our primary concern is respecting the privacy of our employee’s family and supporting our employees during this very difficult time.”

Tipsters can call 410-887-3943 or 410-307-2020. People can anonymously submit information by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 or using the website or app.

Investigative reporter Brenna Smith contributed reporting to this article.

