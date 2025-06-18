In a scene straight out of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” Baltimore County Police Cpl. Jasmine Fleet hit play on a video of an attempted robbery at a Wilkens liquor store from February.

Within seconds, the would-be burglars were apprehended by county police thanks to coordination between detectives on the ground and the department’s new Information for Nexus Operations, or INFO, center.

The intel headquarters, located inside the county’s public safety building in Towson, is staffed by 12 officers who utilize a combination of remote-controlled cameras, CCTV footage, infrared technology and body cameras to provide real-time information to police in the field.

“We’re like the eyes in the sky,” said Fleet, who supervises the center. “We’re able to track officers and make sure they’re safe.”

The center has aided the department more than 500 times throughout its soft launch, Police Chief Robert O. McCullough said at an unveiling Wednesday.

The technology hub was funded in part by a $163,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy and speed camera revenue.

Baltimore County Police Department Chief Robert O. McCullough explained that the INFO center was created to improve efficiency and effectiveness within the force. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

The department also spends $300,000 annually to operate Fusus, a cloud-based program that integrates all of the video feeds the center combs through. That contract is funded by county speed camera enforcement revenue.

‘Game changer’

McCullough explained that the INFO center was created to improve efficiency and effectiveness within the force.

“This is a game changer,” he said.

When crime happens in Baltimore County, the chief said, the department’s detectives immediately race to the INFO center to see what intel investigators have gathered on their specific cases before even visiting the crime scene.

“That’s unheard of in law enforcement,” McCullough said.

He added that the average officer response time to a call is around 7 minutes, but the department hopes to reduce that time with the INFO center’s help.

Baltimore County Police Department Corporal Jasmine Fleet shows an example of the latest technology being implemented during Wednesday's press conference. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

County Councilman Julian Jones commended police officials for establishing the center.

“This ... is what I would call a ‘force-multiplier,’” he said, gesturing to the sea of computer monitors inside the center emblazoned with INFO’s logo — an outline of Baltimore County with a green searchlight in the middle.

Jones, the chief, Fleet and various members of Baltimore County law enforcement were also joined on Wednesday morning by County Executive Kathy Klausmeier.

“Everyone in Baltimore County deserves to live in a safe community,” she said. “Safe communities invite people to start families, put down their roots and connect with their neighbors.”