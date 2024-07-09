Baltimore County Police on Monday said a young woman and her grandmother have been identified as the victims of a double slaying at a Middle River home on Sunday.

Essex police officers were called to Taos Circle off Pawnee Road for a welfare check around 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police said, officers discovered the bodies of two women with “apparent trauma to the upper body.”

Police on Monday identified the victims as Autumn Harvey, 29, and Iona Sellers, 75.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths. A suspect has not been identified.

Devin Harvey, Autumn Harvey’s cousin, told WJZ that he last saw his cousin at another family member’s home enjoying the pool and a meal.

He described Autumn as a kind person with an infectious laugh. “She was a little bit shy, but once you got to know her and break [her] out of her shell, she was just awesome,” Devin Harvey said.

The 29-year-old moved in with her grandmother after her grandfather died. Devin Harvey described Sellers as a giving person who was devoted to her community and church.

“She was an awesome person,” Devin Harvey said. “[She would] give you the shirt off her back. They were very close. Autumn wanted to stay here with her grandmother because she didn’t want her to be alone.”

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Baltimore County homicide detectives at 410-307-2020. Information may also be provided through iWATCH, police said in a release.

WJZ, a media partner of The Baltimore Banner, contributed to this report.