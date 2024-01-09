One person is dead after being shot during a confrontation with Baltimore County Police officers Tuesday near a gas station in Pikesville, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office said.

The Attorney General’s Office did not immediately release the man’s age or identity, nor did it release the identities of the officers involved in the incident.

Baltimore County Police and the state’s Independent Investigations Division arrived on scene in the 500 block Reistertown Road.

The shooting left a victim in need of medical attention. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries and later pronounced dead.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The shooting appeared to have happened at a BP gas station near Slade Avenue and Reisterstown Road. WJZ reported that a Baltimore County Police SUV with a back window that appeared to have a bullet hole in it.

In an interview with WJZ, two witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Baltimore County Police said that they would provide more information once they have it.