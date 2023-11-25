One killed after shooting at Baltimore County Police in Parkville; 2nd person found dead

One person is dead after exchanging gunfire with three Baltimore County Police officers in Parkville and a second person was found dead inside a home late Friday night, the department said.
The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Maple Avenue, where officers responded to a domestic disturbance call, Baltimore County Police said.
As officers approached a home, the department said, they could hear a person in distress inside.
Officers determined one person was fatally shot inside the house and that someone else fired upon the officers, police said.
Three officers fired and a second person was found dead outside the house. Officers found a handgun near that person’s body, police said.
Baltimore County Police homicide detectives are investigating the death inside the house. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigation’s Division is the officer-involved shooting investigation, the Baltimore County Police Department said.
Share this article via...