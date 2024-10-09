Baltimore County detectives arrested a 15-year-old Wednesday and charged him in the shooting of a 50-year-old Rodgers Forge man on Sept. 13 in an attempted robbery.

The teen will be charged as an adult, according to police.

County Council member Mike Ertel said police obtained a warrant for the arrest of the teenager last week. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Just after 11:30 a.m., a beloved youth sports coach and father was shot in the torso while he was cleaning out his garage. The tight-knit community rallied around Mark McKenzie, the victim of the apparent attempted robbery and shooting, and his family.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was launched Sept. 15 to McKenzie’s help familyThe fundraiser describes him as a husband, father and community member. About 1,300 people had donated to the campaign as of Oct. 9, raising more than $131,000.

The fundraiser’s organizer, Matthew Garrity, updated the fundraiser on Sept. 24 to thank everyone who donated.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated to the McKenzie family; the outpouring of support from this community has been incredible,” Garrity wrote. “Mark is currently stable and being care[d] for by an amazing medical team at Hopkins. Please keep he and his family in your prayers.”

This story may be updated.