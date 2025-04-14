A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in a residential neighborhood in Arbutus on Sunday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Alan Drive off Wilkens Avenue for reports of shots fired around 2:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a teenage victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was later pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspects have been publicly identified.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They request anyone with information about the case to contact 410-887-4636 (INFO).