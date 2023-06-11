Baltimore County Police are investigating what led to overnight shootings that sent two teenagers to hospitals with gunshot wounds.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of an 18-year-old man walking into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body, police said in a news release. Shortly afterward, officers were notified that a 17-year-old girl had showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body.
Authorities believe the shootings occurred in the 1700 block of Woodlawn Drive. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
County police have asked anyone with information about the shootings to call 410-307-2020. Information may also be provided through the department’s iWATCH program or anonymously with the possibility of a reward through Metro Crime Stoppers.