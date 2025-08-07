A former youth pastor at a Baltimore County church is accused of sexually abusing six people between 2006 and 2010.

Thomas Pinkerton Jr., 52, was working at Central Christian Church in Rossville at the time of the abuse, Baltimore County Police allege. He’s facing 24 charges, including six counts of sexual abuse of a minor and related offenses.

Pinkerton, who now lives in Winder, Georgia, was arrested on July 16 and extradited on Wednesday to Maryland. He’s being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.

“These are just accusations,” said Justin Hollimon, Pinkerton’s attorney. “Mr. Pinkerton is confident that once a jury of his peers hears this case, he will be exonerated and found not guilty of these charges.”

Detectives talked to six men who reported that the abuse happened in Maryland, and one man who disclosed that it took place in Georgia, police assert. The investigation began last October.

Pinkerton was in his mid-30s at the time, and the men told investigators that he was the exciting new youth pastor everyone wanted to get to know. They described him as affirming, like a “father figure in a spiritual way,” police reported.

The men said Pinkerton had a group of favorites, whom he would take to his multi-story townhouse in Honeygo. Police allege the abuse included unwanted touching and massages and took place at his home.

In a statement, Central Christian Church said Pinkerton served on staff more than 15 years ago and has not been affiliated with it since leaving to start his own ministry.

“This news is deeply heartbreaking,” said Larry Kirk, lead pastor of Central Christian Church. “We are committed to walking alongside these young men with compassion and support.”

Kirk added that there is “absolutely no place for abuse — ever — in the church."

The church has offered counseling and spiritual support and fully cooperated with law enforcement, according to the statement.

Police reported that detectives believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Pinkerton is set to appear Thursday in the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore County for a bail review hearing.